Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details to know
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, February 15, and will close on Tuesday, February 20. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price band has been set at ₹45 apiece. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 4.5 times of the face value.
