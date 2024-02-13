Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price band set at ₹45 apiece, subscription opens on Feb 15 and closes on Feb 20. Lot size is 3,000 shares and bid can be made for a minimum of 3,000 shares.
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price band has been set at ₹45 apiece. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, February 15, and close on Tuesday, February 20. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 4.5 times of the face value.
