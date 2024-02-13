Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price band has been set at ₹45 apiece. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, February 15, and close on Tuesday, February 20. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 4.5 times of the face value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalahridhaan Trendz is primarily involved in the production and trade of fabric with embroidery works, trading of grey cloths, purchasing of grey cloth, and printing and dyeing for the preparation of suiting, shirting, and dress materials for sale in the B2B market exclusively, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The business is getting ready to launch its dress, shirting, and suiting items with an emphasis on whole sale sales. The business is a first-stage wholesaler, providing the wholesalers with the material directly.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are SPL Industries Limited (with a P/E of 9.03), Kitex Garments Limited (with a P/E of 26.08), and Monte Carlo Fashion Limited (with a P/E of 10.84).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 170.52% while its revenue increased by 0.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO details Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, which is worth ₹22.49 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used by the company for the following purposes: covering public issue expenses, general corporate purpose, and working capital requirements.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, and Sunflower Broking is the market maker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tentatively, Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, February 22, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Kalahridhaan Trendz share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, February 23.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO GMP today Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹45 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

