Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment date: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, February 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status on the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Thursday, February 22, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 23 on NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, you can do a Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Subscription Status Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO subscription status was 8.15 times, on day 4. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 9.63 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 6.66 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NSE data as of 17:00 IST on Thursday, February 15, 2024, bids were received for 53,52,000 shares of the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, compared to 49,98,000 shares on offer. The news article from Business Standard stated that 1.07% of the issue was subscribed.

On day 2, as per data available on chittorgarh.com, the issue was subscribed 1.76 times. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO subscription status was 3.14 times, on day 3, as per chittorgarh.com.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO GMP today Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO GMP or grey market premium is +3, similar to previous five session. This indicates Kalahridhaan Trendz share price were trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalahridhaan Trendz share price is ₹48 apiece, which is 6.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹45.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!