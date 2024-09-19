Kalana Ispat SME IPO opens today: Check subscription, GMP and other details

Kalana Ispat's SME IPO opened on September 19 and aims to raise 32.59 crore. It has seen limited demand, with a subscription rate of 0.05 times by midday on its first day. The shares are priced at 66 each and will list on the NSE SME platform.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Kalana Ispat SME IPO opens today: Check susbcription, GMP and other details
Kalana Ispat SME IPO opens today: Check susbcription, GMP and other details(Pixabay)

Kalana Ispat opened its SME IPO for subscription on September 19 and will close on September 23. The company aims to raise 32.59 crore through the offering and plans to list its shares on the NSE SME platform at 66 per share.

Kalana Ispat IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has been witnessing muted demand. The issue was subscribed 0.05 times till 12:15 pm on Thursday, the first day of the bidding. The IPO received bids for 2.44 lakh equity shares against 46.90 lakh shares on offer.

The retail investor segment received 0.09 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 0.01 times.

Also Read | Northern Arc Capital IPO Day 4: GMP, subscription status to review.Apply or not?

About the IPO

Kalana Ispat's IPO is comprised of only a fresh issue of 49.38 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component. The company plans to use the net proceeds for several key objectives, including capital expenditure for installing a 4 MW DC and 3.5 MW AC ground-mounted solar power plant featuring a TPSAT structure. Additionally, the funds will be used to establish a rolling mill at Survey No. 4/1, Taluka Sanand, Mouje Kala village, Ahmedabad, which will involve constructing an industrial shed and acquiring the necessary equipment, machinery, and other assets. The remaining amount will be allocated toward general corporate purposes, supporting the company's operational and strategic growth.

Retail investors must apply for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of 1,32,000. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) must apply for at least two lots, or 4,000 shares, totalling 2,64,000.

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the initiation of refunds for investors who were not allotted the shares and the credit of shares to the Demat account of the allottees will take place on Wednesday, September 25. The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Kalana Ispat IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. After Trade Broking is the market maker for the Kalana Ispat IPO.

Read More
Also Read | Why investors should consider these five alternatives to SME IPOs

About the company

Incorporated in October 2012, Kalana Ispat Limited manufactures M.S. and Alloy Steel Billets in various grades. The company's operations are categorized into two main segments: product sales and service sales. Its manufacturing facility is certified by international quality management systems, such as ISO 2830:2012, and has an annual production capacity of 38,000 MT.

Despite an 11 per cent revenue decline, Kalana Ispat saw a significant 373 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Review

"The company is engaged in manufacturing/trading and providing related services in metal products. It marked minuscule earnings from FY21 to FY23 and posted bumper profits for FY24 i.e. pre-IPO year, that raise eyebrows and concern over its sustainability. Its future prospects hinges on solar power plant installation. Based on FY24 super earnings, the issue appears aggressively priced. Well-informed investors may park funds for long term," Dilip Davda of Chittorgarh.com, said, assigning a 'may apply' rating to the issue.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

Kalana Ispat IPO GMP today

The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is 11 per share, which indicates an expected listing price of 77, a premium of 16.66 per cent from its issue price of 66. The GMP rose from 10 in the previous session, September 18.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

426.95
01:07 PM | 19 SEP 2024
13.1 (3.17%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.05
01:07 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-4.4 (-2.61%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

128.25
01:07 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3 (-2.29%)

Indus Towers

393.20
01:07 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-34.35 (-8.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

K P R Mill

907.30
01:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
48.35 (5.63%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,354.00
01:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
62.05 (4.8%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,194.00
01:03 PM | 19 SEP 2024
49.1 (4.29%)

United Breweries

2,122.10
01:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
73.1 (3.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue