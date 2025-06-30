Kalpataru IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares

Kalpataru IPO Listing: The equity shares of real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market on July 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalpataru received decent demand from investors, and the focus now shifts towards share listing. Kalpataru IPO listing date is July 1.

The public issue was open for subscription from June 24 to June 26. Kalpataru IPO listing date is tomorrow, July 1. Kalpataru shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Kalpataru Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the share listing, investors watch out for the trends in Kalpataru IPO grey market premium (GMP) today to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s a look at what Kalpataru IPO GMP today signals about the listing price.

Kalpataru IPO GMP Today Kalpataru shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Kalpataru IPO GMP today is ₹4 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that Kalpataru shares are trading higher by ₹4 in the grey market than their issue price.

Kalpataru IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Kalpataru shares would be ₹418 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 1% to the IPO price of ₹414 per share.

Kalpataru IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Kalpataru IPO opened for subscription from Tuesday, June 24, and closed on Thursday, June 26. The IPO allotment date was June 27, and Kalpataru IPO listing date is July 1, Tuesday. Kalpataru shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Kalpataru IPO price band was fixed at ₹414 per share. The company raised ₹1,590 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.84 crore equity share.

The public issue was subscribed 2.26 times in total, as it received bids for 5.15 crore equity shares as against 2.28 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The public issue was subscribed 1.29 times in the retail category, and 3.12 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 1.31 times subscription.

ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Kalpataru IPO registrar.