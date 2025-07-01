Kalpataru IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal a flat debut of shares in stock market today

Kalpataru IPO Listing: Real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd is set to make its debut in the Indian stock market today after it received decent response for its initial public offering (IPO). Kalpataru IPO listing date is today, July 1, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The subscription period for the public issue ended on June 26. Kalpataru IPO listing date is today, 1 July 2025. Kalpataru shares are set to get listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the equity shares of Kalpataru Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Kalpataru shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, it added, and the shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Kalpataru share listing today, the trends in Kalpataru IPO grey market premium (GMP) today and analysts signal a muted listing. Here’s what Kalpataru IPO GMP today and analysts predict about the listing price.

Kalpataru IPO GMP Today Kalpataru shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a flat grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Kalpataru IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹2 per share. This indicates that Kalpataru shares are trading higher by ₹2 in the grey market than their issue price.

Kalpataru IPO Listing Price Kalpataru IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Kalpataru shares would be ₹416 apiece, which is at a flat premium to the IPO price of ₹414 per share.

Analysts also expect Kalpataru IPO listing to be muted or flat.

“Kalpataru Projects International is expected to list with marginal gains over its issue price. The company has a credible track record in the infrastructure and EPC space, with a diversified order book and international presence. However, concerns around execution timelines and sectoral headwinds may cap immediate enthusiasm on listing day. While the pricing seems reasonable and supported by long-term fundamentals, the upside at listing is likely to be modest,” said Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research & Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd.

He suggests investors may consider booking partial gains on listing, while those with a longer-term outlook may choose to hold, especially if they have confidence in the company’s capacity to monetize its order book efficiently.

“Kalpataru IPO saw a lukewarm response. There is no active grey market premium, which means Kalpataru stock may not see much gain when it lists. Although the company has recently improved its profits during the first nine months of FY25, investors are still concerned about its past losses, high levels of debt, and an expensive valuation,” said Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies.

Kalpataru IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Kalpataru IPO commenced on Tuesday, June 24, and concluded on Thursday, June 26. The IPO allotment date was June 27, and Kalpataru IPO listing date is today, July 1, Tuesday. The equity shares of Kalpataru will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The ₹1,590-crore worth Kalpataru IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 3.84 crore equity shares sold at a fixed price band of ₹414 per share.

Kalpataru IPO received 2.26 times subscription in total. It got bids for 5.15 crore equity shares as against 2.28 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The public issue was booked 1.29 times in the retail category, and 3.12 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.31 times.

ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Kalpataru IPO registrar.