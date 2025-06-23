Kalpataru IPO: Mumbai-based real estate developer raises ₹708 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Kalpataru IPO: Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd completed its anchor investor round on Monday, 23 June 2025. The company raised ₹708 crore from its anchor investors ahead of the public issue, according to an exchange filing.

