Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Grey market premium, other details in 10 points

The ₹1,175-crore IPO of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited opened for subscription today and the issue will close on March 18. Ahead of the IPO, Kalyan Jewellers had raised ₹351 crore from 15 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹87 per equity share. Government of Singapore, Sundaram MF, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited and Calypso Global Investment Fund are some of the key investors in the anchor book. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹86 to ₹87 per equity share.