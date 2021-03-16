Mumbai: The ₹1175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the Warburg Pincus backed Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd was subscribed 60% on the first day of bidding on strong response from retail investors.

The issue received bids for 57.2 million equity shares against the offer size of 95.70 million shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors portion was subscribed the most with 1.11 times. Non-institutional investors saw 20% subscription, while qualified institutional buyers were yet to put in their bids.

Meanwhile, the ₹760-crore IPO of Anupam Rasayan, was subscribed 45.21 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The offer received bids for 427.1 million equity shares against the IPO size of more than 9.7 million equity shares, according to subscription data.

The portion kept for retail investors was subscribed 10.81 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 97.78 times to the shares on offer while qualified institutional buyers bid for 65.99 times of their share.

Also on Tuesday, Laxmi Organic Industries received a robust response to its initial public offering (IPO) as investors subscribed 6.05 times to the number of shares on offer on the second day.

The issue received bids for 196.95 million equity shares against the IPO size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.38 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.48 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.15 times.

Meanwhile, the IPO of Craftsman Automation saw 1.26 times subscription on its second day. It received bids for 4.87 million equity shares against the offer size of 3.87 million equity shares.

As per data on exchanges, the retail investor portion was subscribed 2.11 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 19%. Qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 56%.

This week will see the launch of yet another IPO of Rakesh Jhunjunwala backed gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd, which opens for subscription on Wednesday.

