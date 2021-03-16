Retail investors portion was subscribed the most with 1.11 times. Non-institutional investors saw 20% subscription, while qualified institutional buyers were yet to put in their bids.
Meanwhile, the ₹760-crore IPO of Anupam Rasayan, was subscribed 45.21 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The offer received bids for 427.1 million equity shares against the IPO size of more than 9.7 million equity shares, according to subscription data.
The portion kept for retail investors was subscribed 10.81 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 97.78 times to the shares on offer while qualified institutional buyers bid for 65.99 times of their share.
Also on Tuesday, Laxmi Organic Industries received a robust response to its initial public offering (IPO) as investors subscribed 6.05 times to the number of shares on offer on the second day.
The issue received bids for 196.95 million equity shares against the IPO size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.
The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.38 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.48 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.15 times.