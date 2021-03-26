Shares of Kalyan Jewellers and Suryoday Small Finance Bank made weak debut on stock exchanges today. Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading at ₹78.70 as compared to issue price of ₹87. Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares were trading at ₹284 as compared to issue price of ₹305.

Both the issues were subscribed over 2 times. Kalyan Jewellers ₹1175 crore initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times. It received bids for 24,95,68,044 shares against 9,57,09,301 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.76 times, non-institutional investors 1.91 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.82 times.

Kalyan Jewellers' IPO comprisef a fresh issue of up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹375 crore. The price range for the offer was ₹86-87 per share. And ahead of the IPO, Kalyan Jewellers India had raised ₹352 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times. The ₹582-crore issue received bids for 3,20,66,482 shares against 1,35,15,150 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.18 times, non-institutional investors 1.31 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.09 times.

The initial public offer of 19,093,070 equity shares comprised a fresh issue of up to 8,150,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,943,070 equity shares. Price range for the offer was at ₹303-305 per share.

Ahead of the IPO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank had raised a little over ₹170 crore from anchor investors. (With Agency Inputs)

