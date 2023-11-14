Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status: Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process must have begun as the company seems to have switched to T+3 norms as the allotment process was initially fixed for Thursday, November 16.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO listing will be preponed in this case, investors will have to check the BSE website to know about the listing. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Kalyani Cast Tech IPO.

If you have applied for the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, you can check your Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status of your application on this link - Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Kalyani Cast Tech IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +85. This indicates Kalyani Cast Tech share price were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalyani Cast Tech share price is ₹224 apiece, which is 61.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹139.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

