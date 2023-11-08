Kalyani Cast Tech IPO: Cargo containers manufacturer Kalyani Cast Tech has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 8. The casting company aims to raise ₹30.11 crore from the SME IPO that closes on November 10.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO is an SME IPO and a book built issue. The IPO has received strong investors’ demand as it has been fully subscribed within hours of opening.

The company manufactures a wide product range of castings, including finished components and is a specialist in various types of cargo containers. The company has a diverse client base including Indian Railways, Mining industry, cement industry, chemical and fertilizer plants and power industries.

Also Read: Stellar Debut: SAR Televenture share price lists at 90% premium at ₹105 on NSE SME

Let us take a look at Kalyani Cast Tech IPO subscription status, latest GMP and other key things to know:

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Details

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 8, and will close on Friday, November 10. The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO allotment on November 16.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO price band has been fixed at ₹137 to ₹139 per share. The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.66 lakh shares and the company plans to raise ₹30.11 crore from the IPO at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹139,000.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The company proposes to utilise the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares of Kalyani Cast Tech will be listed on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed on November 21.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book running lead manager of the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Subscription Status

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO has been subscribed 1.31 times so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 11.79 lakh equity shares as against 9.02 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 12:00 pm.

The public issue subscribed 1.67 times in the retail category and 0.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Also Read: Protean eGov Technologies IPO bidding ends today: Check GMP, subscription status and brokerage reviews

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP Today

Kalyani Cast Tech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹50 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Kalyani Cast Tech shares are trading higher by ₹50 than their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, the shares of Kalyani Cast Tech are expected to list with a premium of nearly 36% to the issue price at ₹189 per share on BSE SME.

Catch Live Market Updates here

GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.