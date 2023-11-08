Kalyani Cast Tech IPO: Issue fully subscribed on first day; check latest GMP, other key things to know
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO price band has been fixed at ₹137 to ₹139 per share. The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.66 lakh shares and the company plans to raise ₹30.11 crore from the IPO at the upper end of the price band.
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO: Cargo containers manufacturer Kalyani Cast Tech has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 8. The casting company aims to raise ₹30.11 crore from the SME IPO that closes on November 10.
