Kanohar Electricals IPO: Price band set at ₹601-632 per share; check key dates, issue details

Kanohar Electricals IPO price band: The Kanohar Electricals Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹601 to ₹632 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Kanohar Electricals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 September and will close on Thursday, 10 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Kanohar Electricals IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 7 September.

The Kanohar Electricals IPO lot size is 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter.

Kanohar Electricals IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Kanohar Electricals IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 11 September and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 15 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Kanohar Electricals share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 16 September.

Kanohar Electricals IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 11,957,915 shares by promoter K Sons Family Trust.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹64.1 crore will be utilised towards capital expenditure. This includes purchasing new machinery and equipment at the company’s Gangol manufacturing facility to increase transformer production capacity, expanding and automating its backward integration facilities, improving operational efficiency, and undertaking civil construction and interior development of an office building at the facility.

The company also plans to use the funds to strengthen its sustainability initiatives, including setting up solar power plants at its manufacturing facilities and purchasing electric vehicles for material handling and movement at the Gangol facility.

Additionally, ₹155 crore will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements, with the remaining proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the book-running lead managers for the offer, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the registrar.

Company details The company is one of four manufacturers in India certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the research and development arm of Indian Railways, to manufacture 100 MVA, 132 kV Scott transformers. It is also among just two Indian manufacturers certified to produce 100 MVA, 220 kV Scott transformers, catering to the growing demand for railway network electrification, according to the CARE Report.

With its backwards-integrated manufacturing facilities and in-house technology, the company offers a broad range of products and solutions for India’s energy infrastructure, with a strong focus on transformer manufacturing.

The company operates across two business segments — transformer manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Under its EPC business, the company undertakes projects in the power transmission and distribution sector, complementing its transformer manufacturing operations and enabling it to execute turnkey substations and transmission line projects.

Its capabilities also include turnkey installation of air-insulated and gas-insulated substations, bay augmentation at existing substations up to 400 kV, and installation of transmission lines at 132 kV, 220 kV, and 400 kV.

The company has recorded strong financial growth in recent years. Revenue from operations rose to ₹653.83 crore in FY26, from ₹276.6 crore in FY24, while net profit increased to ₹129.7 crore, compared with ₹17.7 crore in FY24.