Karbonsteel Engineering IPO listing: Shares debut at 16% premium over issue, extend gains to hit 5% upper circuit

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO listing: Shares of Karbonsteel Engineering debuted on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, September 16, on a strong note. Karbonsteel Engineering share price listed at ₹185.10, up ₹26.10 or 16.42%, as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹159.

Within minutes of its stock market debut, Karbonsteel Engineering shares extended gains to hit the 5% upper price band of ₹194.35.

The listing was marginally higher than the trend visible in the grey market. Ahead of the debut today, Karbonsteel Engineering's IPO grey market premium (GMP) was ₹25, slightly lower than the listing premium of ₹26.10.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO Details The demand for Karbonsteel Engineering IPO was also strong, with the issue garnering 76.59 times bids. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked 121.61 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 85.99 times, while the retail part received 46.84 times bids.

Overall, the issue saw bids for 18,99,95,200 shares as against 24,80,800 shares on offer.

The SME IPO worth ₹59.30 crore was a combination of fresh share sale of ₹48.33 crore and an offer for sale of ₹10.97 crore.

The price band for Karbonsteel Engineering IPO was fixed at ₹151-159 per share. Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 800 shares, with retail investors required to bid for at least two lots, needing an investment of ₹2,54,400.

Funds raised from the fresh share sale are proposed to be used for funding capex towards expansion of the existing Umbergaon facility through the construction of new sheds, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Karbonsteel Engineering is a specialised engineering solutions provider, focused on the design, manufacturing, and supply of high-quality products across a wide range of industries.

The company offers structural engineering and fabrication solutions for sectors such as steel plants, railway bridges, oil & gas facilities, and refineries—supporting the construction, expansion, and modernisation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

With two manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Karbonsteel Engineering produces heavy steel structures, pre-engineered buildings (PEBs), and steel bridges, with a combined annual production capacity of 32,400 metric tonnes.