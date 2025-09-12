Karbonsteel Engineering IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO share allotment: With the subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Karbonsteel Engineering closing with a strong subscription of nearly 77 times, the focus of investors who bid for the SME IPO has now shifted to the company’s share allotment, which is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 12.

The SME IPO was open from Tuesday, September 9, to Thursday, September 11.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment date is expected to be today, Friday, September 12. Successful bidders can expect the company's shares credited to their demat accounts on Monday, September 15, the next business day. Shares of the company will list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, September 16.

Investors can check Karbonsteel Engineering's IPO allotment status online through the BSE and the IPO registrar's websites. Maashitla Securities is the IPO registrar.

Investors must follow a few simple steps to check Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status online.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status check on Maashitla Securities Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2: Select ‘Karbonsteel Engineering’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE? To check Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Step 3: Select 'Karbonsteel Engineering;

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and click on the 'Search' option.

Your Karbonsteel Engineering IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO GMP Today According to market experts, Karbonsteel Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹21 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of Karbonsteel Engineering are trading higher by ₹21 apiece than their issue price.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Karbonsteel Engineering shares would be ₹180 apiece, a 13 per cent premium to the IPO price of ₹159 per share.

