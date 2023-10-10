Karnika Industries IPO allotment finalised: Check GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Karnika Industries IPO allotment finalised. Check status on registrar's portal. Refund process for non-allotted investors starts tomorrow. Shares in demat accounts on Oct 12. Karnika Industries IPO listing date set for Oct 13 on NSE SME. Check allotment status.
Karnika Industries IPO allotment status: Karnika Industries IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Tuesday, October 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Karnika Industries IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
