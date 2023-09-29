Karnika Industries IPO opens: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?
Karnika Industries IPO opens on Sept 29, closes on Oct 5, expected to be listed on NSE SME on Oct 13. IPO price is ₹76 per share.
Karnika Industries IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Thursday, October 5. As per market sources, Karnika Industries IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Karnika Industries IPO may be listed on the NSE SME on Friday, October 13, 2023.
