Karnika Industries IPO opens on Sept 29, closes on Oct 5, expected to be listed on NSE SME on Oct 13. IPO price is ₹76 per share.

Karnika Industries IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Thursday, October 5. As per market sources, Karnika Industries IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Karnika Industries IPO may be listed on the NSE SME on Friday, October 13, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnika Industries Limited manufactures and exports garments in India, especially kids' wear.

Karnika Industries IPO details Karnika Industries IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 32,99,200 shares of ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹25.07 crore.

Karnika Industries IPO price is ₹76 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,21,600 while the minimum lot size investment for HNI is two lots (3,200 shares) amounting to ₹2,43,200.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and to meet the issue expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book-running lead manager of the Karnika Industries IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The company's promoters are Niranjan Mundhra, Shiv Shankar Mundhra, and Mahesh Kumar Mundhr.

Karnika Industries IPO GMP today Grey market premium (GMP) for Karnika Industries IPO has not started yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnika Industries IPO apply or not? The company posted a total revenue of ₹47.79 crore and a net profit of ₹0.82 crore in FY21. In FY22, its total revenue stood at ₹98.93 crore and net profit came at ₹4.54 crore. In FY23, the company's total revenue came at ₹1,32.44 crore and net profit stood at ₹8.52 crore.

Dilip Davda, a SEBI registered research analyst, observed that for the last three fiscals, Karnika Industries reported an average EPS (earnings per share) of ₹9.66 and an average RoNW (return on net worth) of 45.76 per cent. The issue is priced at a P/BV (price-to-book-value) of 1.04 based on its NAV (net asset value) of ₹19.85 as of March 31, 2023, and at a P/BV of 1.53 based on its post-IPO NAV of ₹44.50 per share.

"If we attribute FY23 earnings to the post-IPO fully diluted paid-up equity capital of the company, then the asking price is at a P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) of 11.06," Davda pointed out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Davda says well-informed investors can subscribe to the issue for long-term rewards.

"The company is engaged in the trading and marketing of kids' wear that is procured on a job-work basis from a third party. It marked growth in its top lines, but the bottom got boosted for FY22 and FY23, which raised eyebrows. Based on FY23 earnings, the issue appears fully priced," Davda said.

