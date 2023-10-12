Karnika Industries share price makes tepid debut; lists at 6.6% premium at ₹81 on NSE SME
Karnika Industries shares debut lukewarm on NSE SME, listed at ₹81 per share. Karnika Industries IPO GMP at was +3 per share, estimating listing price at ₹79.
Karnika Industries listing date: Karnika Industries shares made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Karnika Industries share price today was listed at ₹81 per share, 6.6% higher than the issue price of ₹76.
