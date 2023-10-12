Karnika Industries shares debut lukewarm on NSE SME, listed at ₹81 per share. Karnika Industries IPO GMP at was +3 per share, estimating listing price at ₹79.

Karnika Industries listing date: Karnika Industries shares made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Karnika Industries share price today was listed at ₹81 per share, 6.6% higher than the issue price of ₹76.

Karnika Industries IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and closed on Thursday, October 5. The company set the price band at ₹76 per share. Investors bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The promoters of the company are Niranjan Mundhra, Shiv Shankar Mundhra, and Mahesh Kumar Mundhr.

Karnika Industries IPO details Karnika Industries IPO, which is worth ₹25.07 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 3,299,200 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The net proceeds of the offer will be used by the company to finance the following goals: meeting the issue expenses, general corporate purpose, and working capital requirements.

The book running lead manager for the Karnika Industries IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for Karnika Industries IPO.

Karnika Industries offers a wide range of children's clothing, including sleepwear, pyjamas, rompers, capris, shirts, and winter and newborn wear. The company has well-established production facilities for designing, preparing samples, quality control, ironing, and packaging garments. These facilities are outfitted with all the cutting-edge equipment and machinery needed for a contemporary production facility.

Karnika Industries IPO GMP today Karnika Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +3 per share. This indicates Karnika Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market on Thursday, as per investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Karnika Industries share price was ₹79 apiece, which is 3.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹76.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

