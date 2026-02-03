Mint Market
Kasturi Metal Composite share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat listing

Kasturi Metal Composite shares opened flat at 64 on BSE SME, hitting a 5% lower circuit before rebounding to the upper limit. The IPO attracted 17.75 times subscription, with funds aimed at capital expenditures, including a new manufacturing plant.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Feb 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Kasturi Metal Composite shares had a flat opening on the BSE SME today. The shares started trading at 64, identical to the issue price of 64.

Following its debut, the Kasturi Metal Composite stock encountered a 5% lower circuit on the Indian stock market today. Nevertheless, it bounced back and reached the 5% upper circuit limit.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kasturi Metal Composite had a subscription period that ran from Tuesday, January 27 until Thursday, January 29. With a face value of 10, shares in the Kasturi Metal Composite IPO are priced between 61 and 64. At least 2,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Kasturi Metal Composite IPO subscription status was 17.75 times on the last day of bidding.

Kasturi Metal Composite Limited is involved in the manufacturing, supplying, and exporting of steel fiber products for various industrial uses.

The firm produces Steel Wool Fiber for use in brake pads and clutches, trades Durocrete PP Fibers, and provides concrete flooring solutions through Durafloor Concrete Solution LLP.

The company offers Duraflex and Durabond products for sectors such as construction, mining, and automotive, delivering solutions for tunnels, roads, bridges, and more, thereby ensuring quality and structural integrity.

The business has three facilities in MIDC Amravati: Unit 1 dedicated to fine wire drawing, and Units 2 and 3 focused on the production of steel fibers and mild steel wire, guaranteeing efficient operations and high-quality products.

Kasturi Metal Composite has shown consistent growth financially, although its profitability has fluctuated. For the six-month period ending September 2025, the company announced revenues of 32.3 crore and a profit after tax of 2.47 crore. For the fiscal year 2025, the revenue reached 57.2 crore, with a net profit of 2.07 crore.

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO details

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO, valued at 18 crore, is entirely a fresh issue. The funds raised from the IPO are primarily intended for capital expenditures. Approximately 13.3 crore will be allocated to establishing a new manufacturing plant in Amravati, while the remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate needs. There is no component for offer-for-sale, which means that all the capital generated will benefit the company.

Hem Securities Ltd serves as the book running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the issue's registrar. Hem Finlease Pvt Ltd is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO GMP today

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO GMP was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 64 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
 
