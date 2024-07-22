Kataria Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Kataria Industries IPO allotment date today: Kataria Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, July 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kataria Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Kataria Industries IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 393.87 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Kataria Industries Ltd, opened on Tuesday, July 16, and ended on Friday, July 19.

Investors can check the basis of allotment to see how many shares, if any, they were granted. The number of shares granted will also be reflected in the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but did not get shares will begin the return process. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares issued to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, July 23. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kataria Industries IPO booked over 393x on the last bidding day so far; know GMP

Kataria Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, July 24 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Kataria Industries IPO, you can do a Kataria Industries IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To input your login credentials directly, use the Bigshare URL: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Link to Kataria Industries's IPO allocation

Step 2 Select "Kataria Industries IPO" from the list.

Step 3 Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 All you need to do is click "Search."

To watch the Kataria Industries IPO, you may use a computer monitor or your phone's display.

Kataria Industries IPO details The Kataria Industries IPO, worth ₹54.58 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 5,685,000 equity shares.

The company intends to apply the net proceeds of the offering to the following goals: debt repayment, capital expenditure for machinery and plant, and general corporate objectives.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrarfor the Kataria Industries IPO, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager.

Kataria Industries IPO GMP today Kataria Industries IPO grey market premium is +70. This indicates Kataria Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kataria Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹166 apiece, which is 72.92% higher than the IPO price of ₹96.

Based on the previous 13 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP trends higher, indicating a solid listing. According to researchers at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum GMP is ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.