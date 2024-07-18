Kataria Industries IPO booked over 14 times on the second bidding day so far; check GMP, subscription status

  • Kataria Industries IPO price band has been set at 91 to 96 per share. The company's shares will open for subscription on Tuesday, July 16, and closes on Friday, July 19. Shares will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, July 24.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published18 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Kataria Industries IPO: The subscription period for Kataria Industries' IPO opened on Tuesday, July 16 and will run through Friday, July 19.
Kataria Industries IPO: The subscription period for Kataria Industries’ IPO opened on Tuesday, July 16 and will run through Friday, July 19.(https://www.katariaindustries.co.in/)

Kataria Industries IPO: The subscription period for Kataria Industries' IPO opened on Tuesday, July 16 and will run through Friday, July 19. In the initial public offering (IPO) of Kataria Industries, each share has a face value of 10 and is priced between 91 and 96. There are at least 1,200 shares, and multiples of that, up for purchase.

15% of the net issue is allocated to the non-institutional investor (NII) category, 35% to retail investors, and 50% are for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) in Kataria IndustriesIPO.

Since that an application requires a minimum lot size of 1200 shares, retail investors must deposit a minimum of 1,15,200. The minimum bidding size for HNIs is two lots, or 2400 shares, at the highest price band, for a total investment of 2,30,400 lakh.

Also Read | Three M Paper IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Established in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited produces and distributes Steel Wires and Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges), Couplers, and Aluminum Conductors made of HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts. Numerous industries, including infrastructure, roads, bridges, flyovers, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, atomic reactors, LNG tanks, power transmission, and distribution lines, employ the company's extensive product line.

Two production facilities owned by Kataria Industries Limited are located in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Each factory is outfitted with the necessary equipment, facilities, and internal testing capabilities to guarantee that our goods fulfill quality requirements. The firm exports items to Brazil, Dubai, Qatar, Nepal, Iran, Oman, and Bahrain in addition to serving both domestic and foreign clients.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Kamdhenu Ltd (with a P/E of 39.76), Incredible Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 45.19), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (with a P/E of 33.88).

The company's revenue during the 2023–24 fiscal year was 339.13 crore. The firm has a net value of 45.49 crores and an EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of 22.93 crores. ROCE (return on capital employed) is 17.40% while ROE (return on equity) is 24.53%.

 

Also Read | Macobs Technologies IPO: Here’s subscription status, GMP and other details

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status is 14.23 times, on day 2, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 25.14 times, and NII portion was booked 9.47 times.

The company has received bids for 5,78,79,600 shares against 40,67,400 shares on offer, at 12:14 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status was 3.68 times, on the first bidding day.

Kataria Industries IPO details

The Kataria Industries IPO, worth 54.58 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 5,685,000 equity shares.

The company intends to apply the net proceeds of the offering to the following goals: debt repayment, capital expenditure for machinery and plant, and general corporate objectives.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrarfor the Kataria Industries IPO, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager.

Also Read | Ola Electric likely to set valuation at $4.5 billion for IPO: Report

Kataria Industries IPO GMP today

Kataria Industries IPO grey market premium is +50 . This indicates Kataria Industries share price were trading at a premium of 50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kataria Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at 146 apiece, which is 52.08% higher than the IPO price of 96.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Also Read | Sanstar IPO: From products to financials, here are 10 things to know from RHP

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOKataria Industries IPO booked over 14 times on the second bidding day so far; check GMP, subscription status

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

315.70
12:32 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-10.65 (-3.26%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.10
12:32 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.35 (-7.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

327.00
12:32 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.6 (1.43%)

Tata Steel

165.50
12:32 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.55 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

89.08
12:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
7.75 (9.53%)

Endurance Technologies

2,728.75
12:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
152.15 (5.91%)

IDBI Bank

92.79
12:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.87 (5.54%)

India Cements

339.85
12:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
16.8 (5.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue