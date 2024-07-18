Kataria Industries IPO: The subscription period for Kataria Industries' IPO opened on Tuesday, July 16 and will run through Friday, July 19. In the initial public offering (IPO) of Kataria Industries, each share has a face value of ₹10 and is priced between ₹91 and ₹96. There are at least 1,200 shares, and multiples of that, up for purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15% of the net issue is allocated to the non-institutional investor (NII) category, 35% to retail investors, and 50% are for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) in Kataria IndustriesIPO.

Since that an application requires a minimum lot size of 1200 shares, retail investors must deposit a minimum of ₹1,15,200. The minimum bidding size for HNIs is two lots, or 2400 shares, at the highest price band, for a total investment of ₹2,30,400 lakh.

Established in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited produces and distributes Steel Wires and Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges), Couplers, and Aluminum Conductors made of HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts. Numerous industries, including infrastructure, roads, bridges, flyovers, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, atomic reactors, LNG tanks, power transmission, and distribution lines, employ the company's extensive product line.

Two production facilities owned by Kataria Industries Limited are located in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Each factory is outfitted with the necessary equipment, facilities, and internal testing capabilities to guarantee that our goods fulfill quality requirements. The firm exports items to Brazil, Dubai, Qatar, Nepal, Iran, Oman, and Bahrain in addition to serving both domestic and foreign clients.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Kamdhenu Ltd (with a P/E of 39.76), Incredible Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 45.19), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (with a P/E of 33.88).

The company's revenue during the 2023–24 fiscal year was ₹339.13 crore. The firm has a net value of 45.49 crores and an EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of ₹22.93 crores. ROCE (return on capital employed) is 17.40% while ROE (return on equity) is 24.53%.

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status Kataria Industries IPO subscription status is 14.23 times, on day 2, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 25.14 times, and NII portion was booked 9.47 times.

The company has received bids for 5,78,79,600 shares against 40,67,400 shares on offer, at 12:14 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status was 3.68 times, on the first bidding day.

Kataria Industries IPO details The Kataria Industries IPO, worth ₹54.58 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 5,685,000 equity shares.

The company intends to apply the net proceeds of the offering to the following goals: debt repayment, capital expenditure for machinery and plant, and general corporate objectives.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrarfor the Kataria Industries IPO, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager.

Kataria Industries IPO GMP today Kataria Industries IPO grey market premium is +50 . This indicates Kataria Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kataria Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹146 apiece, which is 52.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹96.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

