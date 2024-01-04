Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment to be out soon; GMP steady, steps to check Kaushalya IPO allotment status
Kaushalya Logistics IPO share allotment is scheduled to be finalised today. Investors can check the Kaushalya Logistics IPO in the registrar's portal. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, January 5
Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment date: Kaushalya Logistics IPO share allotment is scheduled to be finalised today (Thursday, January 4). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kaushalya Logistics IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
