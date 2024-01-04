Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment date: Kaushalya Logistics IPO share allotment is scheduled to be finalised today (Thursday, January 4). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kaushalya Logistics IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, January 5, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Also Read: Kaushalya Logistics IPO sets price band at ₹71-75 per share, GMP, issue details, key dates, more

Kaushalya Logistics IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, January 8.

If you have applied for the Kaushalya IPO, you can check your Kaushalya IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Kaushalya IPO registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Kaushalya Logistics IPO shares allotted.

Also Read: Gretex Share Broking files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status

Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status is 390.88 times on day 4. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 375.44 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 847.88 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions buyers subscribed 92.62 times.

The company has received bids for 1,29,09,88,800 shares against 33,02,800 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status was 45.46 times on day 2, and the SME IPO was subscribed 10.12 times on day 1. Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status is 141.82 times on day 3.

Also Read: Kaushalya Logistics IPO Day 4: Issue oversubscribed on strong retail, NII interest. GMP drops

Kaushalya Logistics IPO GMP today

Kaushalya IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +45, similar to the previous session. This indicates Kaushalya Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kaushalya Logistics share price is ₹120 apiece, which is 60% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing, as per analysts of investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Price band set at ₹315-331 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!