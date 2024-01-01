Kaushalya Logistics IPO Day 2: Issue fully booked on strong retail, NII interest. GMP steady
Kaushalya Logistics IPO opened for subscription on December 29 and will close on January 3. The price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share.
Kaushalya Logistics IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 29, and will close on Wednesday, January 3. Kaushalya Logistics IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Kaushalya Logistics IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 7.10 times of the face value of ₹10 and the cap price is 7.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.
