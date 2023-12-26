Kaushalya Logistics IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Kaushalya Logistics IPO will open for subscription Friday, December 29, and will close on Wednesday, January 3. Kaushalya Logistics IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 7.10 times of the face value of ₹10 and the cap price is 7.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.

Also Read: AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: Check GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know

Kaushalya Logistics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers share price makes a strong debut; should buy, sell or hold the stock?

Tentatively, Kaushalya Logistics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, January 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, January 5, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Kaushalya Logistics shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, January 8.

According to Kaushalya Logistics Limited's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company is designed to be an integrated logistics and clearing and forwarding (C&F) services provider. The company currently works in three main verticals, one of which is offering Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited dealers and customers logistical support for handling and dealing in cement.

In the other vertical, which is retail and e-commerce, the company sell electronics and white goods like refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions on a large online e-commerce platform that serves locations all over India and is registered with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 17 locations.

The third vertical of the company's operations is the commercial real estate sector, which they have entered by owning and leasing commercial shops in Udaipur.

The company in its RHP, stated that there are no like to like comparable listed companies in India that are engaged in all aspects of the business that it operate.

Also Read: 2023 in review: IPOs this year have broken records; 2024 will likely see even more IPOs, says Venkatraghavan of Equirus

Kaushalya Logistics IPO details

Kaushalya Logistics IPO comprises a fresh issue of 33,80,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹25.35 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,00,000 equity shares totalling up to ₹11.25 crore by promoters, as per red herring prospectus (RHP). Kaushalya Logistics IPO issue size is ₹36.60 crore.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, funding the company's working capital needs, and the repayment of the unsecured loan.

The registrar for the Kaushalya Logistics IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Khandwala Securities Limited. The Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the Kaushalya Logistics IPO.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO GMP today

Kaushalya Logistics IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +30. This indicates Kaushalya Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kaushalya Logistics share price is ₹105 apiece, which is 40% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Sahara Maritime share price sees muted debut; stock opens at ₹81 apiece on BSE SME

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!