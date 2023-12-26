Kaushalya Logistics IPO sets price band at ₹71-75 per share, GMP, issue details, key dates, more
Kaushalya Logistics IPO price band set at ₹71-75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The IPO will open on December 29 and close on January 3. Kaushalya Logistics IPO reserves 50% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for Retail Investors.
Kaushalya Logistics IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Kaushalya Logistics IPO will open for subscription Friday, December 29, and will close on Wednesday, January 3. Kaushalya Logistics IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 7.10 times of the face value of ₹10 and the cap price is 7.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.
