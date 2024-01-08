Kaushalya Logistics share price debuts with 33% premium at ₹100 on NSE SME
Kaushalya Logistics share price listed at ₹100 per share, 33.33% higher than the issue price of ₹75 on NSE SME.
Kaushalya Logistics IPO listing date: Kaushalya Logistics share price made a blockbuster debut on Monday. On NSE SME, Kaushalya Logistics share price today was listed at ₹100 per share, 33.33% higher than the issue price of ₹75.
