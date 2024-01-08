Kaushalya Logistics share price debuts with 33% premium at 100 on NSE SME

Kaushalya Logistics IPO listing date: Kaushalya Logistics share price made a blockbuster debut on Monday. On NSE SME, Kaushalya Logistics share price today was listed at ₹100 per share, 33.33% higher than the issue price of ₹75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaushalya Logistics IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 29, and closed on Wednesday, January 3. Kaushalya Logistics IPO price band was set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Kaushalya Logistics IPO lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

According to Kaushalya Logistics Limited's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company is designed to be an integrated logistics and clearing and forwarding (C&F) services provider. The company currently works in three main verticals, one of which is offering Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited dealers and customers logistical support for handling and dealing in cement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaushalya Logistics IPO details Kaushalya Logistics IPO comprises a fresh issue of 33,80,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹25.35 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,00,000 equity shares totalling up to ₹11.25 crore by promoters, as per red herring prospectus (RHP). Kaushalya Logistics IPO issue size is ₹36.60 crore.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, funding the company's working capital needs, and the repayment of the unsecured loan.

The registrar for the Kaushalya Logistics IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Khandwala Securities Limited. The Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the Kaushalya Logistics IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status was 390.88 times on day 4. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 375.44 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 847.88 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions buyers subscribed 92.62 times.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status was 45.46 times on day 2, and the SME IPO was subscribed 10.12 times on day 1. Kaushalya Logistics IPO subscription status is 141.82 times on day 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaushalya Logistics IPO GMP today Kaushalya Logistics IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +45. This indicated Kaushalya Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kaushalya Logistics share price is ₹120 apiece, which is 60% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

