Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription on December 28 and will close on January 2. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 with a lot size of 2,000 shares.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 28, and will close on Tuesday, January 2. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹51 to ₹54. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started