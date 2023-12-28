Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO opens: Check GMP, subscription status, other details of SME issue
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO size is ₹15.93 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 29.5 lakh shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹108,000.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO: Energy and infrastructure solutions company Kay Cee Energy & Infra has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. Within hours of opening, the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO has been heavily subscribed, receiving robust demand from investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started