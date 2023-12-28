Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO: Energy and infrastructure solutions company Kay Cee Energy & Infra has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. Within hours of opening, the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO has been heavily subscribed, receiving robust demand from investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kay Cee Energy IPO is an SME IPO and will remain open till January 2. The company provides services for the construction and commissioning of electricity transmission and distribution systems.

Let us check Kay Cee Energy IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details:

Kay Cee Energy IPO Details Kay Cee Energy IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 28, and will close on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on January 3 and the shares of Kay Cee Energy & Infra will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on January 5, 2024.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO size is ₹15.93 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 29.5 lakh shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹108,000.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Kay Cee Energy IPO Subscription Status Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO has been subscribed 24.26 times so far on December 28, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 4.75 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 19.60 lakh shares, as per data available till 2:35 pm.

The IPO received 37.19 times subscription in the retail category and 2.23 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 23.19 times so far.

Kay Cee Energy IPO GMP Today Kay Cee Energy IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹45 per share, market observers said. This means that the Kay Cee Energy & Infra shares are trading higher by ₹45 than their issue price in the grey market. The GMP today indicated an estimated Kay Cee Energy IPO listing price of ₹99 per share, which is a premium of 83.33% to the IPO price.

