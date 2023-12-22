Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO opens next week, price band set at ₹51-54 apiece
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO has a lot size of 2,000 shares and investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares. The allocation to anchor investors is scheduled for December 27.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, December 28, and will close on Tuesday, January 2. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO price band is set in the range of ₹51 to ₹54. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
