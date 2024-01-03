Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment to be finalised soon; GMP steady, steps to check Kay Cee IPO allotment status
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO allotment status will be finalised today. Investors can check the status on the registrar portal. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on January 4 for those who were allotted. Refund process will start after allotment is finalised.
Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment status check : Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO allotment status on the Kay Cee Energy IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started