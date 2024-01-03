Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment status check : Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO allotment status on the Kay Cee Energy IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

On Thursday, January 4, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Kay Cee Energy IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, January 5 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO, you can do a Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment status of your application on this Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Kay Cee Energy IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status is 1,052.45 times on day 4. The issue received stellar response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 1,311.10 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 1,668.97 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions buyers subscribed 127.71 times.

The company has received bids for 2,06,28,08,000 shares against 19,60,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 2,06,28,08,000 shares against 19,60,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status is 416.01 times on day 3. The SME IPOs issue was subscribed 163.74 times on day 2, and the issue was subscribed 47.93 times on day 1.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO GMP today

Kay Cee Energy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +65, similar to previous two session. This indicates Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price is ₹119 apiece, which is 120.37% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

