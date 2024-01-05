Kay Cee Energy share price makes stellar debut, opens at 367% premium at ₹252 apiece on NSE SME
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO listed at ₹252 per share, 366.67% higher than the issue price of ₹54. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO received stellar response, with subscription status at 1,052.45 times on day 4.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO listing date: Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited share price made a blockbuster debut on Friday. On NSE SME, Kay Cee Energy share price was listed at ₹252 per share, 366.67% higher than the issue price of ₹54.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started