Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO listing date: Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited share price made a blockbuster debut on Friday. On NSE SME, Kay Cee Energy share price was listed at ₹252 per share, 366.67% higher than the issue price of ₹54.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 28, and closed on Tuesday, January 2. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO price band was set in the range of ₹51 to ₹54. Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO lot size consisted of 2,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status was 1,052.45 times on day 4. The issue received stellar response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 1,311.10 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 1,668.97 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions buyers subscribed 127.71 times.

The company received bids for 2,06,28,08,000 shares against 19,60,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO subscription status was 416.01 times on day 3. The SME IPOs issue was subscribed 163.74 times on day 2, and the issue was subscribed 47.93 times on day 1.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO details

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited IPO, worth ₹15.93 crore, was completely a fresh issue of 2,950,000 equity share; there was no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the following goals: general corporate purposes and financing the company's working capital needs.

The registrar for the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO GMP today

Kay Cee Energy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +90, similar to the previous session. This indicates Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price is ₹144 apiece, which is 166.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

