Kaynes Tech IPO opens for subscription tomorrow. Details inside 09 Nov 2022
- Kaynes Tech IPO: The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share
Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription tomorrow i.e., Thursday, November 10, 2022. The will conclude on Monday, November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on Wednesday, November 9. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.