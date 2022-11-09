Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription tomorrow i.e., Thursday, November 10, 2022. The will conclude on Monday, November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on Wednesday, November 9. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.

"Kaynes Technology is a leading player in end-to-end and IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing. Kaynes served over 229 customers in 21 countries and multiple industry verticals including automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, railways, medical, and information technology. Both profits and revenues are increasing significantly. However, at the upper band of issue price, the asking p/e is 83x (post fresh issue), while P/BV is close to 13 times which makes the issue look fully priced," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder at UnlistedArena.

The IPO consists fresh issue size of up to ₹530 crore and there would be an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 55.85 lakh equity shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, funding capital expenditure for its manufacturing facilities at Mysore and Manesar and funding working capital requirements. Also, the company plans to invest in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company. The company provides conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things ("IoT"), Information Technology ("IT") and other segments.

Kaynes Technology operates eight manufacturing facilities across India in the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand. The company in October has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through an initial share sale.

DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the IPO. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 22, 2022.