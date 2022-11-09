Kaynes Tech IPO opens for subscription tomorrow. Details inside

"Kaynes Technology is a leading player in end-to-end and IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing. Kaynes served over 229 customers in 21 countries and multiple industry verticals including automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, railways, medical, and information technology. Both profits and revenues are increasing significantly. However, at the upper band of issue price, the asking p/e is 83x (post fresh issue), while P/BV is close to 13 times which makes the issue look fully priced," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder at UnlistedArena.