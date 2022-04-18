Kaynes Technology files draft for initial public offering. Key highlights

The company's revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 7.46% from ₹3,642.31 million in Fiscal 2019 to ₹4,206.27 million in Fiscal 2021 and was ₹4,677.75 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2021, while EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 8.01% from ₹350.48 million as of March 31, 2019, to ₹408.91 million as of March 31, 2021, and was ₹536.54 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2021