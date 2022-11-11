According to IPO watch, Kaynes IPO's grey market premium is around ₹75 per share ---- sharply higher from ₹15 per share on Thursday. This indicates a probable listing of ₹662 per share (upper price band of ₹587 per share + ₹75). It needs to be noted that grey market premium changes on a daily basis and hence the speculation for listing price also changes accordingly. In general terms, GMP price usually indicates the price level an investor is willing to buy for a company's shares and gives an idea of potential future performances. However, the grey market is not regulated by Sebi.