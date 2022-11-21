Kaynes Technology IPO: Latest GMP ahead of shares listing this week2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 08:22 AM IST
- Kaynes Technology IPO had a fresh issue of ₹530 crore and an OFS of up to 55,84,664 equity shares
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Kaynes Technology India received 34.16 times subscription on the last day of offer that was open from Thursday, November 10, 2022 to Monday, November 14, 2022. The issue had a price range of ₹559-587 a share. The IPO got bids for 35.76 crore shares against 1.04 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.