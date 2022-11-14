Kaynes Technology IPO: GMP rises as last day of issue today. Check subscription status2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India Limited's (KTIL) initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and will conclude today i.e., Monday, November 14. The price band for the issue is ₹559-587 per share. The company collected ₹257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. The IPO got subscribed 1.10 times on the second day of subscription on Friday.