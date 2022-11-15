Kaynes Technology IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details inside

As per market observers, Kaynes Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹138 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 22, 2022. Meanwhile, the finalisation of the share allotment is expected to take place this week on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}