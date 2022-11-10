Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) on Wednesday said it has collected ₹257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday. The company has allotted 43.76 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹587 apiece, aggregating to ₹257 crore.

Kaynes Tech IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, November 10, 2022 till Monday, November 14. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.

The initial share sale comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹530 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 55.85 lakh equity shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder. The OFS comprises sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.

"At higher price band, Kaynes is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 4.1x, which is premium to the peer average. Thus the demanded valuation seems to be stretched. However considering the policy tailwinds for the EMS/ESDM sector, Kaynes’s diversified business & customer profile and robust expansion in the order book, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, funding capital expenditure for its manufacturing facilities at Mysore and Manesar and funding working capital requirements. The company also plans to invest in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

"Kaynes Technology is a leading player in end-to-end and IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing. Kaynes served over 229 customers in 21 countries and multiple industry verticals including automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, railways, medical, and information technology. Both profits and revenues are increasing significantly. However, at the upper band of issue price, the asking p/e is 83x (post fresh issue), while P/BV is close to 13 times which makes the issue look fully priced," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder at UnlistedArena.

Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company. The company provides conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players.