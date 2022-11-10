Kaynes Technology IPO: Should you subscribe or skip as issue kicks off today?2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- Kaynes Tech IPO: The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share
Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) on Wednesday said it has collected ₹257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday. The company has allotted 43.76 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹587 apiece, aggregating to ₹257 crore.