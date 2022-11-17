Kaynes Technology IPO allotment: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allocation of the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹857.82 crore. As per the tentative schedule of Kaynes Technology IPO, announcement of share allocation can be announced anytime today as probable Kaynes Technology allotment date is 17th November 2022. After announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website on the website of its official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

Kaynes Technology IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have gone choppy after the range-bound sentiments on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Kaynes Technology Ltd are available at a premium of ₹95 in grey market today that means Kaynes Technology IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹95. They said that the grey market premium today indicates that Kaynes Technology IPO listing may happen around ₹682 ( ₹587 + ₹95), which is around 16 per cent higher from Kaynes Technology IPO price band of ₹559 to ₹587.

Kaynes Technology IPO: Direct links to check status

As mentioned above, bidders of Kaynes Technology IPO can check allotment status online at BSE or at Link Intime website. For convenience, they can long in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Kaynes Technology IPO allotment status.

Kaynes Technology IPO allotment status check BSE

Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Kaynes Technology IPO;

3] Enter Kaynes Technology IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Kaynes Technology IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Kaynes Technology IPO allotment status check online by PAN card

After announcement of share allocation, bidders can check their application status online by simply remembering their PAN card details. They need to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Kaynes Technology IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Kaynes Technology IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.