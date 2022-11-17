Kaynes Technology IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status

Kaynes Technology IPO allotment: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allocation of the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹857.82 crore. As per the tentative schedule of Kaynes Technology IPO, announcement of share allocation can be announced anytime today as probable Kaynes Technology allotment date is 17th November 2022. After announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website on the website of its official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

