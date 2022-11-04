Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Kaynes Technology IPO to open on Nov 10: Here's everything you need to know

Kaynes Technology IPO to open on Nov 10: Here's everything you need to know

1 min read . 07:46 PM ISTLivemint
About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

  • The IPO will conclude on November 14

Kaynes Technology, an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on November 10.

Kaynes Technology, an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on November 10.

The company provides manufacturing and life-cycle support for players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments.

The company provides manufacturing and life-cycle support for players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Here are things to know about Kaynes Technology IPO:

1) The IPO is will be open for subscription on November 10 and will conclude on November 14. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9

2) Kaynes Technology has fixed its price band in the range of 559-587 apiece.

3) The issue consists of fresh equity shares worth 530 crore. The existing shareholders and promoters will offload 55,84,664 equity shares via offer for sale (OFS).

4) Promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan will sell up to 20,84,664 equity shares, shareholder Freny Firoze Irani will offload up to 35,00,000 equity shares in the OFS.

5) The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, funding capex for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, investments in its subsidiary, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

6) The company undertook pre-IPO placement of 23,38,760 equity shares at a price of 555.85 apiece to Acacia Banyan Partners and Volrado Venture Partners Fund II aggregating to 130 crore.

7)DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities NSE 0.50 % are the book-running lead managers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP