Kaynes Technology IPO: What GMP signals after finalisation of share allotment. Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- Kaynes Technology IPO GMP is signaling up to 40% listing premium for the allottees
Kaynes Technology IPO GMP: After finalisation of share allotment, bidders are eagerly waiting for Kaynes Technology IPO listing date, which is most likely on 22nd November 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. In three days bidding from 10th to 14th November 2022, the public issue worth ₹530 crore got subscribed whopping 34.16 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed close to 12 times of the original offer. Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling positive signals in regard to this tech IPO.