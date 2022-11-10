Kaynes Technology's IPO subscribed 23 pc on day 1, retail portion subscribed 12%

Mysore-based company is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer, Kaynes Technology aims to mobilise ₹857.8 crore from its initial public offering that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹530 crore and an offer for sale of ₹327.8 crore. The price band for the issue is ₹559-587 per share.

